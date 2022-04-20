Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.25.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

