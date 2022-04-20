Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reduced by Analyst

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

