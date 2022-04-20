Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Decreased by Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
FR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.08.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter.
In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994 in the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.60%.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.