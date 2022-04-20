Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Decreased by Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.08.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$16.35 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -654.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.60%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.