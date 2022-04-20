Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

