Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Decreased by Analyst

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LDI. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

LDI opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in loanDepot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

