Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $591.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

