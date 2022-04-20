Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$69.64 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$71.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.87.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

