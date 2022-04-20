Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 68,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

