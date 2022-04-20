Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.53.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

