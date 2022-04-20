Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreased by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

