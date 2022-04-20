Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.