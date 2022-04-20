Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of SWN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 500,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

