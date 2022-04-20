Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Cut by Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $377.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.33. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $39.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.