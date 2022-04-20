Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$815.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

