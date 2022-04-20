Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $282.52 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,623 shares of company stock worth $13,527,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.