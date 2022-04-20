Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.