Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.