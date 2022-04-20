Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Cut by SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.43.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

