Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.95.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

