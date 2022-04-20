Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

