Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Issued By SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.96 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

UNH opened at $537.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.94. The company has a market capitalization of $505.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.