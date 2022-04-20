Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Cut by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 420,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

