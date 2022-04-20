Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report released on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average is $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

