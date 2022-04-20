Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $8.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.79.

NYSE GS opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

