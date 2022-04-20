Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

