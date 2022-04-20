Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

