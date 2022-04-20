Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CEMATRIX Co. Issued By Clarus Securities (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Shares of CVX stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of C$33.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.59.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

