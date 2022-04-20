Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.