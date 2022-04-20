Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

