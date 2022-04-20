Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Reduced by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.