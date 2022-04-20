Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humanigen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.46. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 249,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 417,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

