QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

