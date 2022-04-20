QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

