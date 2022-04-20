Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

