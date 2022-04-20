Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

