QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,327. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

