QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QUIK stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.28.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

