Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

QIPT stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

