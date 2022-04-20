Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

