Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.82) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Randstad stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

