Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.82.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.89. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

