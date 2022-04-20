Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
