Raymond James Boosts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at C$124,597.20. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $6,990 in the last three months.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

