Raymond James Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

TSE CCO traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,532. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.48.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$325,098.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

