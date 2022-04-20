Raymond James Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 8,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

