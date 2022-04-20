Raymond James Boosts Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $16.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 3.41.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

