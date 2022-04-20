Raymond James Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.59.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

