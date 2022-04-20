Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.55. 100,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

