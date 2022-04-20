Raymond James Increases SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.15

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

