Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 244,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

